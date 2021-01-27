Akinwale Aboluwade

Makinde gave the indication in a post on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Shedding light on the strategies to follow, he listed strict enforcement of Open Rearing and Grazing Regulation Law, 2019; registration of foreigners and deployment of additional operatives of Amotekun Corps.

“One of such strategies is to deploy additional operatives of the Amotekun Corps. We have resolved to deploy 200 members of the Oyo State Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed Amotekun to kidnapping/banditry hotspots in the state, especially in the Ibarapa and Oke-Ogun zones.

He stated further that “Following the meeting held with the representatives of Igangan, Ibarapaland which was attended by security stakeholders, including the recently appointed Commissioner of Police, Oyo State, Mrs. Ngozi Onadeko, our administration has come up with a security strategy for that zone.

The governor stressed that the state would collaborate with the federal security agencies, saying, “Our administration will continue to support the police and other federal security agencies posted to the state in the discharge of their duties.”

“These operatives will launch missions to rid the forests of criminals. They will be presenting daily reports of the activities to me in the short run and periodic reports in the long run.

“(There shall be) continuous dialogue. In the next few weeks, we will hold town hall meetings and community outreaches, bringing together residents and security agencies to talk about any issues of immediate concern and how they can be resolved through dialogue and more effective community policing.”

On documentation of foreigners, he said, “As stated in an earlier press conference, we will be proceeding with the documentation of foreigners, especially those who are working in mines. This will ensure that only foreigners who have legitimate interests in Oyo State will remain within our territory.