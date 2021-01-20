Akinwale Aboluwade

warned against action that could infiltrate the peace in the state stressing that no individual or group of persons has the right to initiate the forceful eviction of the Fulanis or any group from Oyo.

The governor gave the caution in a statewide broadcast on Wednesday in reaction to the ultimatum that was said to have been given to the Fulanis in the state by Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Sunday Igboho, a popular businessman and activist from Oke Ogun axis of the state.

Governor Makinde, who said that whoever defaults would be made to face the wrath of the law, directed the chairmen of all local government council areas and local council development areas in the state to work in harmony with traditional rulers and the security agencies in their councils to ensure that peace is maintained.

While reiterating his determination to uphold the nation’s Constitution, the governor said the common enemy of the people is not the Hausa/Fulanis who is looking for pasture for his flock nor the farmer who just wants to grow food to sell in the market to feed his family but the hoodlums, cultists, armed robbers, kidnappers and bandits who infiltrated the society.

Governor Makinde said, “The past few weeks’ events have made it imperative that I address issues that have to do with the internal security of our dear state. Barely a week ago, I had cause to call out members of the press who were allowing themselves to be used to stoke ethnic tensions among the good people of Oyo State.

“There have been stories in the press targeted at exaggerating the security situation in the state. We cannot overlook the fact that there had indeed been instances that caused concern. The fragile peace between the Fulanis and farmers in Oke Ogun is being threatened. Individuals who are not authorised are going around chasing people from their homes and causing mayhem. This assault on residents of Oyo State is not the way to further the Yoruba cause.

“Let me state that we shall not sit back and watch anyone make any law-abiding resident of Oyo State feel unsafe in their homes, farms, or business places. We are aware of some people circulating flyers and giving people ultimatums to leave their land. This is totally unacceptable and will not be condoned.