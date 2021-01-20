Akinwale Aboluwade The Federal Government, FG has been tasked to apply more proactive approach to security issues in the country in a bid to forestall breakdown of law and order. Making this call on Wednesday while reacting to questions on security during a programme tagged, ‘Issues of the Moment’ on KING 103.9FM, was Mr Taiwo Adisa, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State.

Adisa, who lamented the increasing spate of crime accentuated by kidnapping and killings of farmers in parts of the state in recent time, said the situation in the country is a pointer to administrative incompetence at the centre.

However, reacting to the ultimatum by Sunday Igboho, a prominent businessman and activist, directing the Fulanis in Oyo State to leave the South-West, Adisa said that Igboho had no right to banish the Fulanis from the state.

According to him, ultimatum or quit notice could only be given by the appropriate authority when there is an irreconcilable conflict.

Adisa said, “The FG is aware of the ultimatum given by Sunday Igboho and has already taken the matter up. The government held security meeting with service commanders in the state to get to the root of the matter. The state government is on top of the game and reassures the Arewa community that no evil will befall them.

“Oyo State, under Governor Seyi Makinde, will not allow some criminal elements to seize the forest of Oke Ogun, Ibarapa and other forests linking us with kwara and Benin Republic for their hideouts. The government takes time to review situations around security on a daily basis.”

On efforts being made by the state government to address the second wave of Coronavirus pandemic, Ad is a said, “For the COVID-19 vaccines, I don’t think Nigeria as a country is ready for the vaccines because none of the states has storage for the vaccines. But, the FG had already taken steps to procure a certain number and which 1,800 is allocated to Oyo state

“According to the manufacturers, two dozes of the vaccines is for one person and 1,800 are to be given to us in Oyo State. That automatically means that 900 persons can access the quantity of vaccines allocated to Oyo.

“Oyo State has a population of about 7 million people. The amount of vaccines being allocated to be given is not enough to go round the health workers alone not to talk of the other residents of the state.

“The first problem lies in the number of vaccines allocated to us and the other problem is storage. But as things stand, the Oyo State task force has already decided to procure some vaccine. The state government has already given its commitment to procure vaccines that can be stored at refrigeration level.

“The state’s tactical team is already working on it. We have some of the best brains that we can rely on in the field of medicine and epidemiology to carry out the task.”

On the myriads of complaints trailing the operations of Amotekun in the state, he said, “We need to realise that Amotekun is just six months old. Amotekun is meant to fight crime and it is natural for the problems to fight back because criminals will always fight back. Before Amotekun began its operation some people had already created bad stories around it.

“Two states (Ekiti and Ondo) had launched Amotekun before Oyo State. Have you taken your time to ask why is it that it is in Oyo State that we are having issues? Some people are out there to paint Amotekun in bad light. They are only there to talk about the bad and not the good of the operatives. Although one cannot say that Amotekun is faultless because there were a few errors.

“The accidental discharge in Oyo was not fatal and the victim has recovered as I was told. Unfortunately, the incident at Mokola was fatal. We have been assured that such would not repeat itself as the operatives found guilty had already been punished.

“The only area the opposition think they can penetrate the government of Seyi Makinde is area of insecurity but little did they know that the insecurity issue is the failure of the government of APC at the federal level as it cuts across all states.”