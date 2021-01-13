Eight Nyasa Big Bullets players, who were in self-isolation after testing for Covid-19, have returned to training after recovering from the pandemic.

According to the club, the players rejoined the squad on Wednesday after testing negative.

The players in question are Stanley Billiat, Henry Kabichi, Mike Mkwate, Dalitso Sailesi, Enerst Kakhobwe, Richard Chimbamba, Nelson Kangunje and McFallen Mgwira.

“A fourth round of testing conducted on the Bullets players and one staff member on Monday confirmed that the players have recovered from Covid-19.

“The players and the official were in self-isolation for two weeks as they were recovering from the virus. Out of the 11 squad and staff members who tested positive, only Hassan Kajoke and Luke Chima tested negative and returned to work last week,” said the club.

Kajoke was featured in Bullets’ 3-1 victory over Kamuzu Barracks in the TNM Super League on Saturday, while Chima was on the bench.

The People’s Team has since implored all supporters and the football fraternity to continue adhering to preventive measures and directives by the government through the Presidential Taskforce on Covid-19.

The defending champions are currently on eighth position with 11 points from six games.

They have won three games, drawn twice and lost away to Karonga United.

Their next Super League assignment is against Ntopwa this Saturday at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre.

Ntopwa are on fifth position with 13 points from eight games.

Red Lions, who restricted Bullets to a 3-all draw, top the 16 member log table with 17 points from eight games, followed by Silver Strikers with 16 points from the same number of games.