President Dr Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday called on people in the country to have a focussed collective attitude and advance national interests if the nation has to consolidate gains made in the first 185 days of his administration.

The Malawi leader reiterated the calls in his new year message to the the nation.

Dr Chakwera said negative attitudes such as concentrating energies on getting handouts and fault finding should not find a place in the building of a new Malawi.

“As a people, we have never believed that collective problems can be solved by isolated actions. We believe in working together to solve the problems we share, even working together with people we disagree with.

“So, if we are going to have better fortunes in 2021, it will be by fully embracing the Tonse Philosophy of working together,” said the Malawi leader.

The Malawi leader said one of the paramount aspects the country should grasp is that the nation cannot make meaningful progress if we do things haphazardly. He said in the next two weeks he will be outlining his administration’s top priorities.

Dr Chakwera said despite challenges the nation has faced such as COVID-19 pandemic and other political machinations that were derailing the nation on the path of progress, the Tonse Administration has managed to deliver some of the key promises such as affordable inputs programme.

“We successfully launched the Affordable Inputs Program (AIP) that has now already given 75% of our farming households access to two 50kg bags of fertilizer at K4,495, while addressing logistical hiccups that are normal in the roll out of a new program.

“As I speak, over 2.5 million farming households have already received a total of over 5 million bags. This is almost triple the number of farmers who have been helped with farm inputs in any year, and we are well on our way to reaching 100% of the targeted farmers,” said the President.

Meanwhile Dr Chakwera has assured the nation that clearing of the rubble and draining of the swamps continue until the Government machinery is remodelled to serve the interests of the nation.

He said these efforts have received international recognition hence Malawi being named country of the year by an international Magazine ‘The Economist.’