Minister of Transport Sidik Mia has died, a day after the country lost another Minister of Local Government Lingstone Belekanyama to coronavirus pandemic and President Lazarus Chakwera is “devastated” on the death of his Cabinet members in a day.

Presidential spokesman Brian Banda has said Chakwera will address the nation today at 3pm.

Minister of Information Gospel Kazako, speaking on his Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS), said today will be an unforgettable day in the history of Malawi because it has never before to lose two cabinet ministers in one day.

“We are going through tough times as a country,” said Kazako ina sad tone.

“We are in a war. We are fighting a virus that cannot be seen by our eyes. Within a space of two hours, we have lost two ministers,” said the government spokesperson.

Kazako said Malawians should not lose hope in fighting the virus pandemic.

“We are not alone in this fight, we have the President who is doing everything possible to fight this pandemic. One day we will overcome this virus,” Kazako said.

Mia through his Facebook account announced that he tested positive for Covid-19 last week.

His wife, Abida Mia, who is deputy minister is isolation.