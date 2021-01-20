The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed that there are about 13 court cases against Aisha Wakil, popularly known as Mama Boko Haram at the federal and state high courts in Maiduguri.

The three counts before Justice Aisha Kumaliya of the Borno State High Court in Maiduguri is a fresh charge bordering on criminal conspiracy and obtaining money by false pretence and inducement, a statement by the North-East Zonal Head of the EFCC, Mr. Egbodolo Olumide, revealed.

According to Mr Olumide’s statement, the charges were against ‘Mama Boko Haram’, Saidu Daura and Lawal Shoyede who posed as chief executive officer, programme manager and country director respectively of a non-governmental organisation, Complete Care and Aid Foundation.

It was gathered that Mama Boko Haram and other suspects obtained the sum of N41,777,750.00 by false pretence.

The EFCC alleged that the suspects induced one Hajia Bilkisu Abubakar to execute a supply contract worth N41m for Complete Care and Aid Foundation, owned by Mama Boko Haram, and refused to pay after the contract was executed.

The defendants pleaded ‘not guilty’ when the charges were read to them.

The prosecuting counsel, Haruna Abdulkadirn, asked the court to fix a date for trial, to enable the first and third defendants, who did not have legal representation, to do so in the next hearing.

The presiding judge, Justice Aisha Kumaliya, adjourned the matter till January 26, 2021, for the commencement of trial.

Like this: Like Loading...