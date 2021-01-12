A 47-year-old man identified as Emmanuel Thompson Udo, has been handed a 22-year-jail sentence for raping his 14-year-old stepdaughter.

The incident happened in August 2018 at his residence, No. 45 Afokang Street, Calabar South Local Government Area of Cross River State.

The incident came to light when the victim’s mother who reported the matter to Basic Rights Council Initiative (BRCI) headed by Barr. James Ibor who then informed the police.

The police acted by arresting the man, carrying out an investigation before charging him to court.

Ibor disclosed that the sentence does not have an option of fine.

