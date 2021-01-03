Officers of the Bauchi State Police Command have arrested one Adamu Abdulrauf of Gandu Jama’are, 20, for allegedly cutting off the private part of a 6-year-old girl for ritual.

Speaking on the incident on Jan 1, 2020, the Command’s Spokesman, DSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, said that the suspect was arrested when the victim’s aunt filed a complaint at the police station after the little girl was found in a pool of blood.

Speaking, DSP Wakil said:

“On the 30/12/2020 at about 1720 hrs one Hafsatu Wada ‘F’ of Zango jama’are LGA reported at jama’are police station that her niece Safarau Mohammed (not real name) ‘f‘ aged 6yrs of the same address was found crying in a pool of blood.

“Upon receipt of the complaint, patrol team led by the DPO Jama’are Division visited the scene and the victim was rushed to General Hospital Jama’are where the Doctor confirmed that her private part has been cut off with a sharp object. The victim was immediately referred to FMC Azare for more medical response.”

“During the investigation, One Adamu Abdul Ra’uf aged 20yrs of Gandu Jama’are was arrested. On interrogation, the suspect freely confessed to have conspired with one Abdulkadir wada haladu of Chikamidari area of jama’are to perpetrate the crime.

“The said Abdulkadir is currently at large but necessary measures have been put in place for possible and immediate apprehension. Meanwhile, an investigation is still ongoing,” he added”

The Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Tanko Jimeta, however, directed that the case to be transferred to SCID for discreet investigation.

