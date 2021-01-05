Osagie Otabor, Akure

A middle-aged man identified as Wasiu Mamukuyomi on Monday escaped being lynched after his side chick disappeared with his baby and wife’s ATM.

The side chick simply known as Temitope Adeniyi committed the act at Oke-Bola area of Ondo town.

Temitope was engaged last December as an apprentice in the tailoring shop of Wasiu’s wife, Stella.

She was introduced to Stella by her husband who claimed Temitope was the wife of one of his friends.

It was gathered that Temitope left her phone with Stella but removed her sim cards in the phone to avoid any suspicion.

Stella said her husband lied to her that the lady was his friend’s wife.

She stated that it was after about one hour she raised the alarm and tried contacting Temitope only to discover that the phone had no sim inserted in them.

According to her, “My husband brought the lady to me on the 3rd of December, 2020 to train her in tailoring

“But I noticed that the lady and my husband usually communicate on phone, whenever we were together in the shop”.

“On Saturday, 2nd of January, 2021, the lady came to the shop as usual. After bathing the baby girl that afternoon, she took permission from me to put the baby on her back.

“I later gave her my ATM card to help me withdraw N3,000 that was transferred to my account by a customer at a nearby POS stand.

“But she never returned, as she escaped with the newborn baby and my ATM card.

“After disappearing with my baby, I put a call to my husband severally to inform him about the incident, but my husband refused to pick my numerous calls.

“My husband was almost lynched by irate mob when he came back from work and did not show concern for the missing baby.

“He was later taken to Ẹnuọwa police station in Ondo, where he confessed that the lady in question was his girlfriend”.

“He also confessed that he was the one who rented a room apartment for her at Eweje area of Yaba, Ondo, but denied knowing anything about the disappearance of the child”.

Ondo Police spokesman, ASP Tee-Leo Ikoro confirmed the incident but said the investigation has commenced.

Ikoro said the father of the baby has been arrested.