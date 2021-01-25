Akinwale Aboluwade

A yet-to-be-identified man has been feared dead during a fire outbreak that occurred along the Orogun-Agbowo axis of the Lagos-Ibadan Express Way, Ibadan, Oyo State.

The tragedy struck on Sunday night when a fuel laden tanker that lost control reportedly skidded in the area.

The man was electrocuted as an electrical cable fell off the pole nearby the scene of the fire incident. According to residents of the area, the lone victim was making use of his phone close to the scene of the fire wherein live electricity cables which generated sparks had fallen.

Efforts by the men of the Oyo State Fire Service to put out the raging fire on time suffered a setback as the electricity fire continued to generate sparks.

Eyewitnesses said the victim was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition. However, the hospital did not confirm if he was brought in dead or not.

The intervention of the Commandant of Amotekun Corps, Col. Olayinka Olayanju (retd.), however helped to save the day as he was said to have sent his men to the IBEDC office at Sasa, Ibadan to request them to cut power supply in the area.

Despite the efforts by the IBEDC officials to curtail the effect of the electricity problem, the fire continued to rage for several hours.

A resident of the area expressed reservation on the life that was involved in the incident, saying, “The fire could not be put out until the officials of the IBEDC swung into action. It was a combination of petrol induced and electrical fire. High tension wires fell to the ground as the fire raged. “It became so frustrating for both the fire fighters and the youths who were on ground to help in putting out the fire. One person was electrocuted while using his phone closeby. He was rushed to a nearby hospital. No house was razed. “The Amotekun Commandant sent his men to IBEDC office at Sasa to ensure that the power supply was cut from source. The IBEDC officials assured us that the light had been switched off but the officials of the Amotekun Corps and the youths of the community insisted that they (IBEDC officials) should come to the scene to ensure safety.”

The youths of the community, noted that the fire fighters responded late to the emergency, saying that the damage could have been minimal if the personnel of the fire service had responded earlier.

The Chief Fire Officer, Oyo State Fire Service, Mr Adewuyi Moshood, “Actually, there was petrol tanker accident at Kajorepo area yesterday (Sunday). A tanker loaded with 45,000litres of Premium Motor Spirit lost control and somersaulted to the road median at the Iwo Road Ojoo /Kajorepo area. It broke three poles conveying 33KVA. As soon as the tanker fell it caught fire.

“When our men were called they were working at the Araromi Gate area, Bus Stop, Ibadan where they have the tyre warehouse. That same place got burnt last year and we were there.

“Our men got there around 7am on Sunday and were there until 7pm. On getting there, the hoodlums prevented our men from working before they eventually went there when the security operatives arrived at the scene.”