



Missing man found dead with suicide note in Lagos

A tricycle operator, simply identified as Kevwe, yesterday committed suicide in full public glare by drinking poison in Sapele, Delta State. The Guardian learnt that Kevwe drank a popular pesticide when he could not afford a medical bill of about N170,000 to cure his age-long ailment as prescribed by doctors who were treating him.

The incident occurred at Olympia, along Abeke by Adeola road, Sapele. He was said to have openly drank the pesticide inside his tricycle, and his body was found dangling from the Keke. Although he was rushed to a private clinic in efforts to revive him, but doctors confirmed him dead on arrival.

The father of two became convinced he could not raise the cash after several efforts to get the funds from relatives and close friends proved abortive.

According to sources, the deceased “has been suffering from an ailment since last year and his family have been treating him. Just last month, he went to see the doctor again and they told him to bring N170,000, now see what he has done.”

The family source said “Kevwe has been threatening to kill himself for sometime now. He was complaining about how to raise the money for the treatment and I told him to have hope that we will raise the cash”.

In another development, an unidentified motorcyclist was yesterday evening killed by police escort on convoy along Asaba-Ibusa road in Delta State. It was learnt that two Hilux vans belonging to Operation Delta Hawk, the newly established Delta security outfit, loaded with policemen and Delta Hawk personnel, were escorting a black SUV and a Tundra on high speed when a vehicle in the convoy rammed into the deceased who was riding against traffic.

Eyewitness said: “The escort vehicles were on high speed coming towards Asaba when they rammed into the Okada man who was plying one-way. The man died on the spot while the Tundra veered off the road and hit a high-tension electricity pole.

“The escorts stopped immediately and removed the plate number in the Tundra before continuing their journey just as sympathisers and other motorcyclists encircled the SUV in protest.”

MEANWHILE, a young Nigerian, Dele Bandele, who was earlier declared missing by friends, has been found dead. Friends of Bandele had earlier taken to social media to ask of his whereabouts using a flyer, which contained phone numbers for contact as well as his picture.

The deceased was said to be last seen at Omole Phase 2 axis of Lagos while his last known location was at the Third Mainland Bridge. Bandele, said to be a digital strategist, was found dead on Tuesday night. It is believed the deceased committed suicide.

In a now-viral suicide note left behind, Bandele said he had battled with depression for seven years, revealing that he had previously attempted suicide on three occasions but had been discouraged by thoughts of the consequences to those around him, particularly his mother. He, however, said his seemingly elusive search for “peace and rest” made him attempt the fourth time, which comes a week after his birthday.

“I have battled with depression for seven years and now that battle is over. l couldn’t continue to live the way l did and make the same bad choices again. The noise got too loud but now the noise can stop again” he had written.

“P.s. I didn’t send my mum a note because l couldn’t bear to. If you’re reading this, then you probably know how much she meant to me. The thought of her would have discouraged me. l couldn’t let it. Not for the fourth time. Take care of her for me. To my father, I pray he forgives him.

“Like l have always said, ‘life is like a party, when you stop having fun, leave’. So it had to be today, a week after my birthday. Please pray for my soul. Pray that l finally find peace and rest. It’s all I ever wanted.”