A 30-year-old Zambian man has committed suicide by consuming an unknown poisonous substance which he is suspected to have also given to his three children which resulted in two of them dying.

According to Zambia reports, it is alleged that the deceased identified as Biggy Sibungo had a quarrel with his wife and she threatened to divorce him.

Zambia Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo who confirmed the development on Monday, 4 January, said that the incident occured on January 3, around 5:pm in Chunga Township, Chimutengo area of Lusaka.

According to the uncle of the deceased Webster Kapito aged 49, who reported the matter to Police, his nephew (Biggy Sibungo) came over to his house with three children namely Troy Sibungo, 8, Tunity Sibungo, 4, and Trina Sibungo, 10, carrying a plastic bag containing a bottle of soft drink.

Mrs Katongo stated that Mr Sibungo thereafter locked himself together with the three children in one of the rooms at his uncle’s house.

“Later, the owner of the house spotted the daughter struggling to walk as she was leaving the bedroom, upon checking on the other occupants, he discovered that his nephew and the children were in a critical condition in the bedroom and that one of the children had died, Mrs Katongo stated.

She stated that the other two children and their father were rushed to Matero Level One hospital where Mr Sibungo and Troy died upon arrival while Trina Sibungo was admitted to the same hospital and is still receiving treatment.

“The bodies of the three deceased persons have been taken to university teaching hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

”An Inquiry has been opened so that Couples would find better ways of sorting out their marital differences as opposed to violence and taking one’s life and that of innocent children, she added.

Like this: Like Loading...