The man who was photographed sitting at speaker Nancy Pelosi’s seat with his foot on her desk during Wednesday’s riot at the Capitol building has been arrested.

Images of Richard Barnett were splashed across social media as the deadly mayhem unfolded in the nation’s capital just as democratic and republican lawmakers convened to count the electoral college votes.

Members of congress condemned the violence and rioting, which was preceded by a rally led by President Donald Trump who told his supporters to swarm the Capitol in defiance of the election results.

Barnett, 60, of Gravette, Arkansas, was taken into custody in his home state on charges of entering and remaining on restricted grounds, violent entry, and theft of public property, according to a department of justice official.

A reporter tweeted that he spoke with Barnett after his stunt in Pelosi’s office. In the video, he boasted about stealing a personalized envelope but insisted he paid for it.

“I left a quarter on her desk, he said.

According to NBC News, Barnett also claimed that he knocked politely on the door to the California democrat’s office, but was then swept inside by other rioters who had breached the Capitol.

Barnett is one of at least 26 people sought by the Police, a reward of up to $1,000 is up for grab for information that can lead to their arrest and indictment.

