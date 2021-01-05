Following a brawl over a piece of chicken, a 27-year-old businessman, Emmanuel Chukwuma Igwe, is currently on the run after being accused of hacking his baby mama, Porcia Achonu, with a cutlass, in Owerri, Imo State.

It was gathered that Porcia, a mother-of-two, was attacked on Saturday, January 2, at about 1 am, shortly after she and the father of her children returned from a trip.

Reports say the fracas begun when Chukwuma’s younger sister served him food but did not offer any to the baby mama.

Porcia was reported to have gone after the man’s younger sister and took a piece of chicken from her food but the younger lady grabbed it back and this led to a physical fight between both women.

Chukwuma allegedly beat up the mother of his children even after his father came out to investigate the issued and douse the tension.

Some sources claimed the baby mama was locked up inside the house afterwards and when her brother came to get her, he was denied entry.

Chukwuma, after some moments, allegedly went to his car, brought out a cutlass and used it to hack the mother of his kids in the presence of his father.

According to reports, while Chukwuma is still on the run, his father has been arrested.

See graphic photos below:

