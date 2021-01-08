Breaking NewsCrimeInternational News

Man wakes sleeping wife, stabs her 15 times, flings her from 2nd-floor

Man stabs wife
A 29-year-old man identified as Matthew Stallings has been accused of attempting to murder his wife in a very horrifying manner.

WWAY-TV reports that Matthew Stallings from New Hanover County, North Carolina, has been hit with multiple charges after allegedly trying to kill his ex-wife.

It was gathered that the man woke his sleeping wife before stabbing her more than 15 times and throwing her from the second-floor balcony.

The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office revealed that Stallings broke into an apartment at the New Providence Park Apartment Homes around 8 pm on Wednesday, Jan 6, 2020, and allegedly assaulted a woman.

The victim who was identified as Stalling’s estranged wife, was stabbed more than 15 times with a foldable knife, before getting thrown off a second-floor balcony, 14 feet to the ground.

According to the police, Stalling’s wife remains in a stable condition despite having been treated for life-threatening injuries at New Hanover Regional Medical Center following the attack, Port City.

The Sheriff’s office also labelled the stabbing as a domestic case, however, after the incident detectives were able to locate Stallings in Duplin County and arrest him.

Stallings has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault of a female, communicating threats, first-degree burglary, and assault with a deadly weapon.

While the man has been booked into the New Hanover County Detention Facility under no bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday afternoon.

