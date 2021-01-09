Florida authorities say they’ve arrested one of the alleged Capitol rioters who was seen in a viral photograph carrying speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern through the halls.

Adam Johnson, 36, of Parrish, Florida, is being held in Pinellas county jail and pending charges after federal marshals picked him up, according to arrest records.

Protesters supporting Donald Trump breached the Capitol building as congress was debating whether to block certification of electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday, January 6. The discussion on electoral votes ended abruptly as officials were whisked away and an emergency alert told those inside to take shelter.

Johnson is allegedly the man in the photo taken during the raid of the US Capitol by Donald Trump’s supporters where he is waving to the camera while holding the lectern in his right arm.

Authorities allege Johnson removed the speaker of the house’s lectern from where it had been stored on the house side of the Capitol building.

According to investigators, Johnson, who was clean-shaven in his mugshot, appeared in the photo with a beard and a wool hat with Trump written on the top.

No attorney information for Johnson was immediately available and the status of the lectern is not immediately known.

Photos from his now-deleted social media page showed him inside the Capitol.

