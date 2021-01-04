By Bolaji Ogundele, Abuja

The Federal Government has secured the commitment of the nation’s cement manufacturers to supply products at considerably discounted prices for the construction of its 300,000 housing units under the Social Housing Scheme of the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).

Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo announced this at the weekend while visiting the completed model houses in Dei Dei area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.

A statement on Sunday in Abuja by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice-President, Mr. Laolu Akande, said Prof. Osinbajo affirmed that it is possible to deliver decent and affordable accommodation that will be within the reach of many Nigerians.

Addressing reporters after the visit to one of the construction sites of the housing scheme, the Vice-President acknowledged the contributions of major cement manufacturers in the country towards the success of the programme.

He said: “They have agreed to give cement for this project at considerable discount, which is a very helpful thing to do. We really commend and thank them for the contributions they are making. It is a very patriotic thing on their part. They also see the importance of this mass housing programme.”

After seeing the prototypes of the one-bedroom and two-bedroom bungalows, Prof. Osinbajo expressed satisfaction with the quality of the design and the fact that the houses are affordable.

The Vice-President added: “On the average, anybody who is earning N30,000 a month and is ready to spend a third of that amount will be able to afford one of these houses. That is the plan. What I have seen so far, there is a one-bedroom unit, and there is a two-bedroom unit, both coming under N2 million.

“I think that this is a very good thing indeed. And a point has been made that it is possible to build good, decent accommodation that isn’t out of the reach of practically everyone.”