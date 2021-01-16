Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu known by his stage name Bobi Wine, is a Ugandan politician, singer, actor, and businessman. He leads the People Power, Our Power movement in opposition to President Yoweri Museveni. Since being elected as a Member of Parliament in 2017, the 38-year-old leader of the National Unity Platform has become the new face of Uganda’s opposition. Bobi Wine was 4 years old when Yoweri Museveni became president of Uganda in 1986 and is hoping to change that by unseating long-serving President Yoweri Museveni in todays vote.

