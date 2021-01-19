Video

Meet Nigerian-American Funmi Olorunnipa Biden appoints as White House counsel

By
0
Views: Visits 29

United States President-elect Joe Biden has appointed Nigerian-born Funmi Olorunnipa Badejo as a White House counsel. Badejo, a lawyer and an alumna of Berkeley Law College in the US, was named among the additional 20 new members of the office of the White House counsel. Badejo has served as a counsel for policy to the assistant attorney general in the Civil Division of the U.S. Department of Justice, Ethics Counsel at the White House Counsel’s Office and Attorney Advisor at the Administrative Conference of the United States during the Obama-Biden administration. She is not the first Nigerian- American to be appointed by the US president-elect. Adewale Adeyemo was recently announced as deputy secretary of the treasury department and 26 year old Osaremen Okolo also appointed a member of Biden’s COVID-19 response team.

Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman, Udo Ekpenyong allegedly succumbs to COVID-19 complications

Previous article

Nigerians react as they mourn young techpreneur David Ntekim gunned down by robbers

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Leave a Reply

More in Video