Megan Thee Stallion280

“Savage” rapper Megan Thee Stallion had an ambition and she was not going to stop until she achieved it.

In an epic throwback video shared by “Love & Hip Hop” on its Instagram page, the Grammy-nominated rapper declared that she is going to be a ‘household name’ one day!

The “Hot Girl Summer” rapper almost became a part of the “Love & Hip Hop” family as her audition video has been released.

Dressed in a t-shirt and ponytail, she enthusiastically tells the LHH producers that she’s going to become a “household name” one day although she was not picked for the VH1 hit show.

In the shared clip, she says:

“It’s Megan Thee Stallion, aka the H Town Hottie, and I’m from Houston, Texas. And I’m just the best female rapper who’s popping off right now. And on top of that, I’m a full-time college student, okay? My mom was a female rapper, and one day I was like, ‘Mom, I want to be a rapper. I can rap.’ She was like, ‘uhhhh no you can’t.’ And I was like, ‘yes I can.’”

For those who don’t know it, Megan’s late mother, Holly Aleece Thomas, performed under the name Holly-Wood and would bring Megan with her to recording sessions instead of dropping her off at daycare.

Though Megan started writing her own songs at 16, Holly asked her to wait to pursue rapping until she turned 21, Megan said in a 2018 interview with Vibe. Megan, then a student at Prairie View A&M University did just that.

“Megan Thee Stallion is just going to become a household name,” she said in her circa-2013 LHH audition. “Like when you’re talking about those poppin’ rappers, I am definitely going to be in that conversation.”

In late 2020 Megan celebrated a number one song on Billboard Hot 100 chart thanks to “WAP,” her collaboration with Cardi B.

Interestingly, Cardi herself is a Love & Hip Hop alum!