Former US first lady, Melania Trump has establishing a post-white house office in Palm Beach, Florida, and is now hiring staff to help her out in the new office as her husband, Donald Trump reportedly plans a 2024 comeback to the white house.

According to the reports, Melanie’s aim of opening the office is to maintain her ‘Be Best’ initiative, which was formed to take care of children’s health and well-being, safety online and prevention of social media bullying and the impact of the opioid crisis on children.

Melania, like her husband, has remained largely quiet since leaving the white house on January 20.

CNN reports that her new office will consist of three of her white house staff members namely Hayley D’Antuono; who served for four years as the former first lady’s director of operations and trip supervisor and is now her chief of staff, Mary Casey Finzer; who was a low-level staff assistant in the East Wing office, and Marcia Kelly, who served as an unpaid senior adviser to Melania Trump when she was in the white house.

Reports indicate that her office is for now functioning out of former President Donald Trump’s private club, Mar-a-Lago, which also is where the former first family is living.

But the former first lady is looking for separate office space in the Palm Beach area of Florida.

If Donald Trump isn’t convicted by the US senate, he is mulling a different and power-packed strategy to reclaim the white house from Joe Biden in 2024 according to the Washington Post.

Trump has already opened an ‘office of the former president’ in Florida to carry out business and maintain his public image after his presidency.

