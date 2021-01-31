Akinwale Aboluwade

The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has summoned an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting in order to ensure a hitch-free and successful membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

Giving this indication in a statement signed by the state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, made available to journalists on Sunday.

The statement read that Oyo APC had resolved to work with the National Secretariat of the party and all stakeholders to deliver on the exercise which is expected to showcase to the world that all progressive politicians are one indivisible family determined to make the APC more virile and cohesive.

The statement read, “The stakeholders meeting slated for this Monday at 11am at the new party secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, is aimed at mobilising all leaders and chieftains of the APC in Oyo State who in turn would sensitize and encourage members and supporters of the party at the grassroots to participate fully in the exercise without any rancour or misgivings.

“Specifically, stakeholders expected at the meeting include all members of the Elders’ Advisory Council; all former and serving members of the National Assembly; all former and serving principal officers of the Oyo State House of Assembly ; all serving Federal Government appointees; all former commissioners and members of the State Executive Committee; all former gubernatorial aspirants; all members of the State Working Committee as well as National and Zonal Executive Committee members from Oyo State.

“The meeting would be an attestation to the mileage already reached in bringing all party faithful together for the task ahead. Therefore, it is imperative for all concerned to attach much importance to the meeting as admission to the venue and conduct would be strictly in accordance to laid down COVID-19 protocols.”

It will be noted that lately, APC has continued to strive to be strong in preparation for future elections. To this end, stakeholders in the party continue to brainstorm to chart new course