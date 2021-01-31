Akinwale Aboluwade
The All Progressives Congress in Oyo State has summoned an all-inclusive stakeholders meeting in order to ensure a hitch-free and successful membership registration and revalidation exercise in the state.
Giving this indication in a statement signed by the state Caretaker Chairman of the party, Chief Akin Oke, made available to journalists on Sunday.
The statement read that Oyo APC had resolved to work with the National Secretariat of the party and all stakeholders to deliver on the exercise which is expected to showcase to the world that all progressive politicians are one indivisible family determined to make the APC more virile and cohesive.
The statement read, “The stakeholders meeting slated for this Monday at 11am at the new party secretariat in Oke-Ado, Ibadan, is aimed at mobilising all leaders and chieftains of the APC in Oyo State who in turn would sensitize and encourage members and supporters of the party at the grassroots to participate fully in the exercise without any rancour or misgivings.
“Specifically, stakeholders expected at the meeting include all members of the Elders’ Advisory Council; all former and serving members of the National Assembly; all former and serving principal officers of the Oyo State House of Assembly; all serving Federal Government appointees; all former commissioners and members of the State Executive Committee; all former gubernatorial aspirants; all members of the State Working Committee as well as National and Zonal Executive Committee members from Oyo State.
“The meeting would be an attestation to the mileage already reached in bringing all party faithful together for the task ahead. Therefore, it is imperative for all concerned to attach much importance to the meeting as admission to the venue and conduct would be strictly in accordance to laid down COVID-19 protocols.”
It will be noted that lately, APC has continued to strive to be strong in preparation for future elections. To this end, stakeholders in the party continue to brainstorm to chart new course
In Oyo State, party leaders and chieftains met on Thursday in continuation of the move to unite the aggrieved members of the party ahead of future elections in the state.
At the meeting, the party stalwarts expressed commitment to work assiduously to dislodge the Peoples Democratic Party from power in the state.
The forum, which was attended by notable political gladiators within the progressives fold, stressed the need for peace and harmony among within the party particularly as the nationwide membership registration and revalidation exercise begins.
The communique, issued at the end of the stakeholders’ meeting, signed by Alhaji Adesina Alabi, reiterated the need for unity, oneness, and togetherness within the party stating that these were vital ingredients for the party to bounce back and reclaim its lost glory.
The communique read in part, “The meeting was the brainchild of some concerned members of Oyo APC who feel the need for progressive family members across the 11 local government areas of Ibadanland to channel a new course and mobilise for unity, harmony, and cooperation with a view to repositioning the party.”
