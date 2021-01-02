By Olushola Victor

IN the 90s, effortlessly, Regina Askia dominated the movie industry and social scene. But for some reason, she left the country and dumped everything she built for herself as an entertainer.

Recently, in celebration of her 53rd birthday, the memories of her good days in Nollywood were rekindled. Nigerians stormed her social media pages to celebrate and appreciate her for being part of the formation of Nollywood.

In the pictures she shared on Instagram to mark her birthday, fans praised her for her ageless looks and wondered what she was doing to keep herself youthful.

Although she is separated from American husband, Rudolph ‘Rudy’ Williams, the union produced three children – two girls and a boy.

After winning the Most Beautiful in Nigeria in 1998, the American-based registered nurse represented Nigeria at Miss Charm International held in Russia and came second. She also made history by becoming the first Nigerian at Miss International in Japan, where she made an impact with the most outstanding traditional costume.

After gaining public recognition in Nigeria as a beauty pageant winner, Askia began a modelling career. As a model, she appeared in several Nigerian print and television commercials – among them Chicken George fast food, Kessingsheen hair care products, boutique chain Collectibles, and most famously, Visine, the eye drop.