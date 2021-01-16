By Ayo Onikoyi

After a glorious and commendable year, Pertinence Group unveils its highly anticipated corporate headquarters building in grand style and had a couple of top Nigerian celebrities in attendance to celebrate its stakeholders and also to kick start the New Year.

Pertinence properties is a real estate company that provides luxurious commercial and residential real estate solutions affordably to help everyone build, store and multiply wealth. It happens to be one of the fastest-growing real estate companies in Lagos, Nigeria.

The event which took place on the 20th of December started with a red carpet affair which was hosted by TV Personality, Kie Kie had in attendance top Nigerian celebrities such as Mercy Aigbe, Teni, Humblesmith, Bimbo Akintola, Yvonne Jegede, Ufuoma Mcdermott, Lizzy Jay and the likes.

It was also graced with special appearances from social media personalities such as Officer Woos, Asiri Comedy, Pamilerin, and others. The celebrity in attendance took to the Red Carpet of the event to commend Pertinence Group for providing affordable homes for a lot of Nigerians and also empowering a couple of Nigerian Youth with employment.

Speaking at the Red Carpet, Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede had this to say “I am indeed honoured to be present at the unveiling of the Pertinence Group corporate headquarters building launch today and I must say that I am completely wowed by what these founders put together here. We all know the challenges we face to start a company in the country, It takes something completely special to successfully strive in running a company of this magnitude in Nigeria.

Most essentially, I really like the idea of empowering people with employment and all because we all know that the level of unemployment in the country is appalling. So I will like to use this opportunity to say a big congratulations to the founders, Mr Sunday Olorunsheyi and Wisdom Ezekiel for a job well done. I pray Pertinence Group gets to greater heights in years to come”

The event was raised to the highest tempo when it witnessed the performances of top Nigerian musicians such as Teni Entertainer, Humblesmith, DJ BigN

The Pertinence Group was founded 9 Years ago by two serial entrepreneurs, Mr Sunday Olorunsheyi and Mr Wisdom Ezekiel and has however grown to be one of Nigeria’s fastest-growing Real Estate, financial and people’s empowerment companies.

Vanguard News Nigeria