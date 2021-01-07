Barcelona’s Argentinian forward Lionel Messi stands on the pitch during the Spanish League football match between Huesca and Barcelona at the El Alcoraz stadium in Huesca on January 3, 2021. (Photo by Pau BARRENA / AFP)

Lionel Messi was back to his scintillating best on Wednesday as he scored twice in a 3-2 win for Barcelona over Athletic Bilbao in La Liga.

Barca trailed to an early Inaki Williams strike at San Mames but responded with a slick attacking performance that had Messi at the heart of it.

It was Messi’s cross that led to Pedri’s equaliser and then the Argentinian could have had a hat-trick, only for VAR and the woodwork to intervene.

But this was a vintage display from the 33-year-old, whose double helped Barcelona reduce the gap behind La Liga’s leaders Atletico Madrid to seven points.

Atletico will be hard to catch, given they also have two games in hand.

