Mexico’s President, Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has tested positive for Coronavirus.

The South American country’s President who has been criticized for his handling of his country’s pandemic and for not setting an example of prevention in public, said his symptoms are mild and he is currently undergoing treatment.

Obrador tweeted: “I regret to inform you that I am infected with COVID-19.

“The symptoms are mild but I am already under medical treatment. As always, I am optimistic. We will all move forward.

The President added that he would continue his duties from the Presidential Palace, which include conducting a planned phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the topic of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine Monday, January 25.

Obrador added: “I will be conducting all public affairs from the National Palace. For example, I will take a call from President Vladimir Putin, because irrespective of friendly relationships, there is a possibility that they will send us the Sputnik V vaccine.

Sputnik V has already received authorisation in a number of other countries, including Brazil and Argentina. Hungary became the first in the EU to give it the green light this week.

Obrador also disclosed that Secretary of Interior, Dr Olga Sanchez Cordero will represent him at the daily morning briefings.

Mexico is one of 17 countries in the world that has reported more than 1 million Covid-19 cases. Newly confirmed deaths and cases have risen steadily throughout the country since early October, with recent daily numbers some of the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

Like this: Like Loading...