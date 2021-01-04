The event, which held at the company’s new state-of-the-art assembly plant located at Karameh City along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Thursday 23rd December, 2020, featured media test drive of the cars by the nation’s motoring journalists.

Addressing newsmen at the event, Mikano Motors’ Sales Manager, Mr. Everistus Eze described local assembling of Geely automobile brand as part of Mikano efforts towards boosting the nation’s economy via job creation.

He said: “Although Mikano For over 27 years, has been known as a premium quality products and services provider in many aspects, our decision to invest in the automotive sector was motivated by our belief that Nigeria deserves a better driving experience, rather than being a dumping area for second hand cars with no history, no warranty and no spare parts.”

Geely, who has acquired Volvo 100%, AG Daimler 10%, Lotus Brand 50%, Proton Brand 49%, London Taxi 100% AND Lynk & Co 100%, coupled with its ability to acquire the highest global and future technologies in the automotive industry and sales exceeding 2.1 million cars, placing it among the world’s top car manufacturers; produces vehicles in line with European standard.

According to him, the current Geely auto brand is entirely different from the former Geely Cars Nigerians used to know; being a meeting point for the latest automobile technology and modern science. “



Also, Geely automobile brand’s spare parts are now available nationwide through Mikano appointed dealership across the country.

Locally Assembled Geely Emgrand 7 (Sedan)







Powered by 1.5-litre engine, the locally assembled Geely Emgrand 7, now on sale in Nigeria, comes with a load of safety features, some of which are Seatbelt reminder, Overspeeding alarm device, anti-theft alarm device, hand brake unreleased reminder, (Anti-lock Brake System + Electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), etc

Locally Assembled Geely X7 Sport (SUV)







Also being assembled in Nigeria, is powered by a naturally-aspirated 2.4 litre engine, which puts out 150bhp at 5,300rpm and some 225Nm (Newton Meters), Internal light delay function, Panoramic sun roof, Cruise control, Remote central locking, Keyless entry, Mobile mapping Central screen, Bluetooth hands-free device, LCD Trim computer, etc.



Employing over 2000 Nigerians, Mikano has also taken cognizance of the affordability problem, which has trailed made-in-Nigeria vehicles over the years and is working out friendly auto finance to take care of this challenge.

Geely has invested more than $14 billion in research and development (R&D) over the past 10 years. Specifically, Geely Holdings, Daimler AG of Mercedes Benz and other Geely family brands have launched plans to collaborate on developing highly effective powertrain systems for next generation hybrid vehicle applications.

Visit www.geely.ng for more details



Mikano… Geely



Powerful Life… Geely Drive