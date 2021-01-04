Militants ambushed buses travelling down a highway in central Syria late Sunday,3 January, killing nine people, including a 13-year-old girl.

The ambush is the second this week to target buses travelling between government-controlled areas and to be blamed on suspected Islamic state militants.

Another attack on Wednesday, 30 December, killed nearly 30 people, most of them soldiers returning home for the holidays and the Islamic state militants were believed to be behind that attack.

Islamic state militants have been active in the desert area south and central Syria despite losing territorial control in the country since last year.

Local officials said IS militants were believed to be behind the Sunday attack, which also targeted oil trucks, but they offered no details on how it was carried out.

The militants ambushed three buses travelling down a highway in central Syria, immediately killing nine and wounding four, according to the governor of the central Hama province, Mohammed Tarek Krishani.

Krishani said the passengers were travelling to the central Salamiyah town from the country’s west in a three-bus convoy when they were attacked and that the convoy also included oil trucks.

Seven ambulances arrived on the scene, the governor said, adding that the rest of the passengers were sent to safety.

Syrian State TV Al-Ikhbariyah, quoted the head of the local hospital as saying that one of those killed was a 13-year-old girl.

The Britain-based Syrian observatory for human rights, a war monitor, also said the attackers are suspected IS militants.

