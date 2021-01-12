Authorities two female army officers were killed, while two other fellow officers and their driver were wounded in two separate shootings by militants in Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Attackers opened fire on an army vehicle in which they were traveling.

The incident happened at Police District 5 of Mazar-i-Sharif, capital of northern Balkh province in the morning rush hour, Hanif Rezai, spokesman of army Corps 209 Shaheen, told Xinhua.

The wounded were transported to a nearby hospital, he said.

In eastern Ghazni province, an employee of a local bank was shot and killed after an assailant fired on him with a silenced weapon.

The killing took place in Police District 2 of the provincial capital Ghazni city also in the morning, the provincial police confirmed in a statement.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attacks so far.

The Afghanistan officials usually regard the killings as targeted attacks by the Taliban militant group. This mirrors recent attacks in Afghanistan on both the citizens and military personnel.

No fewer than 60 people lost their lives and many others were wounded in targeted attacks across Afghanistan in December, according to official figures kept by Xinhua.

(NAN)

