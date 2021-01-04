Our Reporter

The Defence Headquarters has said the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole has destroyed more terrorists’ hideouts, killing scores in two locations in Borno State.

The Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement on Sunday said the attacks were carried out on Saturday at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari communities.

He said the task force employed an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships based on credible intelligence.

Enenche said the intelligence showed that the Boko Haram terrorists had established camps within the two settlements where they stored their logistics as well as planned and launched attacks.

He said overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama, the NAF attacked aircraft and engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area.

“The attack led to the neutralisation of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistic stores, some of which were seen engulfed in flames.

“In the same vein, at Bulama Isamari, within the Timbuktu Triangle, the NAF aircraft took turns in engaging the target, scoring accurate hits, which resulted in the neutralisation of terrorists,” he said.