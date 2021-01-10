Nigerian Army Troops of Operation Hadarin Daji have killed 50 bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State.

This was disclosed on Sunday in a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche.

According to Enenche, the troops with close air support by the Air Component made contact with the bandits at Kuriya village leading to their death.

Four soldiers, however, sustained injuries.

The statement added that troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State while on routine patrol also recovered hundreds of livestock from bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops.

General Enenche said the troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.