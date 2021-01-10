File photo: The Coordinator of Defence Media Operations, John Enenche.

As part of efforts to stamp out banditry in the northwest zone, troops of Operation HADARIN DAJI have killed fifty bandits in Kuriya village of Kaura Namoda LGA of Zamfara State.

In a statement signed by the Director, Defence Media Operations, Major General John Enenche, the troops with close air support by the Air Component, made contact with the bandits at Kuriya village leading to their death while 4 soldiers sustained injuries with 272 livestock recovered.

The communique adds that, troops deployed at Dunya village of Danmusa LGA of Katsina State while on routine patrol also recovered 62 livestock from bandits who fled into the bush on sighting troops.

It further adds that the troops have continued to dominate the theatre of operation with aggressive patrols to deny criminals freedom of action until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.