• Arewa leaders applaud onslaughts against bandits on Kaduna highway



• Iran pledges assistance for insurgency fight

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole had knocked down more terrorists’ hideouts, killing scores in two locations in Borno.

Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said the attacks were conducted on Saturday at Kote Kura and Bulama Isamari communities in the North-East state.

Enenche said the task force deployed appropriate Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships based on credible intelligence.

He noted that information revealed that the Boko Haram terrorists had established camps within the two settlements where they store their logistics and launch attacks.

According to him, overhead Kote Kura, a settlement in Bama area, the NAF attack aircraft engaged scores of terrorists observed in the target area.

“The attack led to the neutralisation of several of them as well as the destruction of structures and logistics stores, some of which was seen engulfed in flames,” the coordinator stated.

IN a related development, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the military for the successful onslaughts against bandits on the Kaduna-Abuja highway.

Its chairman, Chief Audu Ogbe, communicated the satisfaction of the northern chieftains in a statement issued at the weekend.

He explained that the “successful operations on Abuja- Kaduna road last week in which about 50 bandits were neutralised had brought hope that the military would make any part of Nigeria unsafe for bandits and kidnappers.”

Also, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has said Niger State is collaborating with the Federal Government to check insecurity.

He made the disclosure in his New Year message to the people.

IN a similar vein, the Islamic Republic of Iran has promised to assist Nigeria in ending insurgency in the most populous black nation.

Its ambassador, Mohammed Alibak, in an interview in Kaduna, said the Asian nation had gained valuable experience in counter-terrorism war due to its long battle with insurgents.