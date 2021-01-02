Mimi, the new movie from the stable of Aul Media Studios, SBG Film Production and 007 Global Films, opened on Christmas Day (December 25, last year) across all cinemas in the country, and moviegoers said they have found the movie very thrilling and engaging.

Mimi tells the story of a spoilt, rich kid who got served by fate and discovered all that she knew about herself to be a mirage. She has to get used to an opposite life, one she would never get used to. It is a funny drama of redemption, love, fate and starting over.

The movie, written by Joy Isi Bewaji, produced by Wale Osagie and directed by Samuel Olatunji, boasts of a stellar cast, including ace comedian, Alibaba; Ireti Doyle; Toyin Abraham; Bimbo Akintola; ‘Saka;’ Ufuoma McDermott; Bianca Ugowanne; Lizzy Jay (Omo Ibadan); Lateef Adedimeji; Jide Kosoko; Moses Akerele; Timi Agbaje; Kie Kie; Deyemi Okanlawon; Bro Bouche; Sanyeri; OfficerWoos and a host of others.

As part of an effort to reward families who have so far seen the movie, Veritasi Homes and Properties, sponsor partner of the movie, have decided to reward moviegoers with a plot of land at Ibeju-Lekki.

Olatunji described the movie as “a breath of fresh air,” saying: “After going through the roughest year yet in our lifetime, there is a need for a well-made family movie with a balance of humour, love and entertainment for families.”