Gbenga Omokhunu, Abuja and Augustine Okezie, Katsina

MINISTER of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Muhammad Bello has said the police is battling kidnappings and killings in Abuja.

Bello spoke on Thursday in Abuja while decorating promoted police officers attached to his office.

He said: “I thank men and officers of the Nigeria Police for the support given to the FCT Administration, and also for efforts at securing the city. Most of the time people get to hear only the sad or the negative stories, but I can say I am privileged to hear both the negative and good stories.”

Bello appealed to Nigerians to appreciate the police and other security agencies, and continue to provide them with needed support.

“Let’s support them, let’s support their families and children and, more importantly, let’s support them with credible information to curtail insecurity,” he added.

The minister congratulated the newly promoted officers and urged them to justify the confidence repose on them.

Commissioner of Police Bala Ciroma urged the newly promoted officers to renew their commitment to duty, saying ‘more will be expected of your’.

Ahmed Abdulrasheed, who is Bello’s Chief Security Officer, was promoted to the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police. He thanked the IG and promised to redouble his efforts to discharge his duties diligently to enhance the force’s credibility.

“Dedication and hard work pays, and it has always been my role and character in service, and I will do more. The promotion will motivate us to be more effective and will give us new direction,” he said.

The police in Katsina State has described 2020 as ‘tough and very challenging’ in its battle to wrestle banditry and other forms of insecurity.

Commissioner of Police Sanusi Buba, at the end of the year news conference, said his command however recorded some successes against banditry, kidnapping, robbery and other forms of crime.

He said: “The deployment of Police Special Forces, Counter-terrorism Units and Police Mobile Forces in Katsine, in addition to the existing ‘Operation Puff Adder’, led to the deployment of personnel and equipment in the frontline areas which led to massive raids of criminal hideouts and the recovery of large cache of arms and ammunition.”

He admitted that more needed to be done in 2021, and warned unrepentant bandits, their collaborators and informants to either surrender or be dealt with.

Buba listed some achievements recorded by the command in 2020 to include arrest of 1,503 criminals in connection with 1,024 reported cases, 1,116 are currently undergoing prosecution, while 267 robbers have been charged to court, among others.