Our Reporter

MINISTER of Industry, Trade and Investment Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has urged Ekiti State indigenes to participate in the Federal Government’s economic recovery and stimulus programmes.

He listed the programmes to include N15billion Guaranteed Off-take Scheme, N50billion MSME Survival Fund and N10billion

MSME Survival Fund for Transport Workers.

Although, he noted that many people in the state had keyed into the programmes, he called on many in the state to take advantage of the programmes to improve on their economic well-being.

He noted that the programmes were put in place for the good of Nigerians and devoid of partisan or religious sentiments, as all Nigerians are expected participate for the economic well-being of the country.

Adebayo, who spoke through one of his aides, Idowu Adeniyi, during the distribution of foodstuffs, including rice and other items for the people at the grassroots, solicited the support of the people for the state and federal governments.

He said the state would enjoy federal presence like other states.

In a statement on Monday by his Special Assistant on Media, Ifedayo Sayo, Adebayo disclosed that Bank of Industry (BoI) would soon begin the construction of its branch in the state, saying the land for the building project had been acquired and certificate of occupancy issued to it by the state government.

Also, the National Automobile Design Development Council (NADDC) has acquired a land in the capital, Ado-Ekiti, for the building of a mechatronics training centre.

The land for the building of the centre has been acquired and certificate of occupancy issued.

The minister said the two projects will start in the first quarter of the year.

He said the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON) building in the state has been completed and ready for inauguration.

According to him, the Industrial Training Fund is in the process of acquiring a land for its building in the state.

Adebayo hailed indigenes who participated in the training programme organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN) and urged them to put to use the knowledge acquired from the training.