SIR: Truth is that the little talked about New Year speech by President Muhammadu Buhari has come and gone. At the heart of it was sour hope; no charter – the treaty that binds the collection of her people, as a Nigerian project was not there. It is well worth reiterating that at the heart of pressing matters of governance, each passing hour in a year that is barely a week old, a lot is slipping from public consciousness: The protection of lives and property, faith in fundamental human rights, in the dignity and worth of the Nigerian citizen’; the integrity of our law enforcement and judicial systems.

The ability of the government to, ‘promote social progress and better standards of life’ as a means to enlarge the experience of freedom is eroding us.

So let me start by saying that in Nigeria, a lack of resources and imagination would be our bane. Beyond the banding of budget figures across states, we are at the heat of a second wave of COVID-19. During this pandemic, an additional millions of primary school aged children will slip into ‘learning poverty’, a term that refers to the inability to read and comprehend simple texts by the age of ten. More have moved into extreme poverty during the pandemic, most of whom are children; there will be struggle with food insecurity, while learning has completely stopped for millions of children who are ‘unlikely to ever return to the classroom’ anytime soon.

We again from the beginning of this year will be battling poverty, of the mind, of pocket and of sensibilities; despite 21 years of all sorts of reforms, we would still remain one of the poorest in the globe. Despite our natural and human resources, due to human mismanagement we would be battling to sustain meaningful development, and growth that is equal to the expectations of our people.

With the end of year conversations around Father Kukah, tribe, religion and region, again though subtly, we will still be concerned about tribal sentiments, ethnicity, religion and thus to a large extent none of or few of us will be seriously thinking nor discussing meritocracy. Around these three evils and many more, we are likely to be subjected to more political irresponsibility, rascality and political arithmetic that further alienate the rulers from the ruled.

We shall again be fighting against negative statistics of reality; we still are likely to remain one of the poorest, while other statistics will only be largely deceptive on one hand, confusing on the other hand. With all the hope, we still will remain and continue to feature amongst nations with the worst badly run economies because of thieving politicians and accommodating populace.

We are insecure as a people; we are once more going to be constantly dependent on others after 60 years of paper independence. Our rice would still come from Thailand, any land but not our land, our drugs both fake and original, we have India, Germany and co. to thank for them, as we continue to play politics with both our Kebbi, Lagos, Benue and Plateau rice.

The issues that stop us from attaining nationhood again would include the fact that we are mostly hypocrites, with no collective resolve as to what is morally right, legally binding, a people constantly waiting for any opportunity to better Judas Iscariot in the act of betrayal. Topmost is, we shall again see leaders commiserate with deaths that could be avoided, condemned, and remained shocked as many would still be exploring all means and any means necessary to steal from the nations patrimony.

In this New Year, we have to move towards Nigeria, with Nigerians. We either continue the self-deceit and watch the nation crumble like cookies. As I welcome us into this new year, let me say that this is our nation. We are the only one that can stop the drift; people that claim to love us are few, many nations are watching and waiting. Let us remember that we cannot continue to massage the ringworm and leave the sore or tackle the ringworm head-on, as the future will only contain what we put into it now!