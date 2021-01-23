Akinwale Aboluwade

A frontline Fulani cattle rearer group in the country, Miyetti Allah, on Saturday urged both the federal and the Oyo State governments to effect the arrest of Chief Sunday Adeyemo, a.k.a Igboho, for the eviction of the Seriki Fulani of Oyo State, Alhaji Saliu Abdulkadir.

The state Chairman of Miyetti Allah , Alhaji Ibrahim Jiji, made the call during an interview with journalists in Ibadan, the state capital on Saturday, saying that the asualted Seriki Fulani must get justice.

He said many of his members in the state are living in fear while others had fled their homes for safety. He urged Yoruba and Fulani residents to allow peace to reign in the state, saying, “We are all Nigerians. We must learn how to live in peace.”

He said, “We are all Nigerians. We appreciate and love the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, for saying the truth. We need to join hands to ensure that we have a peaceful society. Our people are not happy and many of them are living in fear. Some had fled their abodes.

“We want justice for Seriki Fulani . All those perpetrating evil must face the wrath of law. They are not powerful than the government. Who is Sunday Igboho and why is he more powerful than government?

“I have said it times without number that we have criminals among all the tribe and that crime is not peculiar to Fulani. Those who are suffering injustice now are not the criminals they are being hunted. These are good people and not criminals. Government should do the needful to ensure peace returns to the Ibarapa axis.”

In a related development, the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria, B-Zone said in a statement that it received with shock, news that Igboho led a group of ‘freedom fighters’ to burn down property of some non-indigenes in Igangan community in Ibarapa North Local Government after issuing an ultimatum that they should move out of the community.

The statement, jointly signed by Zonal Coordinator, Qaasim Odedeji; Zonal Secretary, Alh AbdulJalil AbdurRazaq and Public Relations Officer, Bashir Momoh, read in parts, “This action was purportedly taken on behalf of the entire Yoruba race at the instance of some traditional rulers with a view to ensuring the security of lives and properties of the Yorubas occupying the South Western part of the country.

“MSSN B-Zone states that this is simply an act of Iinsurgence, a direct confrontation against the continuous existence of the Nigerian state, a criminal act of arson and a state of lawlessness which should not be condoned but condemned in its totality.

“The MSSN B-Zone (covering the 17 states of Southern Nigeria) also states unequivocally that this condemnable act does not represent the interest of the Yoruba people. The excesses of Sunday Adeyemo Igboho and his fellow must be curbed outrightly.

“No single group has monopoly of violence and as such, eradicating a whole clan from a community should never be seen as a lasting solution to farm invasion, kidnap and murder as experienced in Igangan.

“We commend the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, for coming out to condemn the act and call on all Yoruba leaders to prevail on youths within the region to eschew violence and act within the confines of law at all times.

“Also, we appeal to everyone that was affected one way or the other to be calm down and avoid any retaliation whatsoever. Security agencies, as a matter of their duty, should provide adequate security for lives and properties of all Nigerians wherever they chose to reside in order for people to go about their legitimate businesses without fear or tension.

“Lastly, we call on the Nigerian Government at all levels to tackle, with all sense of responsibility and put an end to the issue of farm invasion, kidnapping, murder and all other atrocities as experienced in Igangan community to be specific and the nation at large.”