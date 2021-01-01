Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential candidate in the 2019 elections, Prof. Kingsley Chiedu Moghalu, has been conferred with the Nnewi traditional chieftaincy title of ‘Ifek’ego Nnewi’ (that which is greater than money) by the Igwe of Nnewi, Dr Kenneth Orizu III.







The title was conferred by the monarch of the 600-year-old hereditary kingdom at a colourful ceremony in Nnewi during Igwe Orizu’s 57th annual Ofala festival held on December 28.







With this recognition, Moghalu is now a member of the prestigious body of titled chiefs of Nnewi, one of Nigeria’s most dynamic commercial towns.







Igwe Orizu, aged 95 and Africa’s longest-serving monarch having clocked 57 years on the throne, said that he conferred the Ifek’ego title on Moghalu in recognition of his meritorious contributions to the development of Nnewi town.







Reacting, Moghalu said in a statement: “This recognition matters to me. My new title is a strong statement of my values in life. Integrity matters more than money. In public service for the world and for my country, I have never compromised it. It matters what we teach our society and how we are remembered.







“The recognition matters also because my traditional ruler showed appreciation for my humble contributions to my hometown community. This encourages me to remain on the track of service.”







Moghalu is a global leader whose leadership has contributed to the progress of nations, societies, and individual lives across domains ranging from economic policy, nation-building, and international diplomacy to academia, politics, and philanthropy.







Participants at the Nnewi Ofala festival and observers considered Moghalu’s new title profound in meaning, intriguing, and apt for the distinguished former United Nations diplomat, ex-central banker, and new-generation politician.







In a culture and society where hard work and other positive values were once respected, Moghalu’s title is seen by many as a straightforward rebuke of the worship of money and crass materialism. It fittingly comes from an accomplished global and national icon, who inspires millions of young people across the country and possesses a strong record of integrity in public life.