METZ, FRANCE – AUGUST 30: Henry Onyekuru of AS Monaco during the Ligue 1 match between FC Metz and AS Monaco on August 30, 2020 in Metz, France. (Photo by Jeroen Meuwsen/BSR Agency/Getty Images) Henry ONYEKURU of Monaco and Thomas FOKET and Dereck KUTESA of Reims during the Ligue 1 match between Nice and Lens on August 23, 2020 in Nice, France. (Photo by Pascal Della Zuana/Icon Sport via Getty Images)

Henry Onyekuru’s days as a Monaco player seems to be coming to an end as the Ligue 1 club are ready to negotiate with any club interested in the services of the Nigerian forward.

Used at the start of the season, Onyekuru was not able to convince Monaco coach Niko Kovac he deserves a regular first-team spot and has only made four appearances for the Principality side, the last of those appearances coming in September.

But the lack of appearances has not diminished interest in Onyekuru as the likes of Turkey’s Galatasaray and Emirati giants Al Ain are keen on securing the services of the 23-year-old who cost Monaco a princely €15 million a year ago.

Galatasaray are in the frontline to secure the signature of the Nigeria international, who spent the second half of last season on loan at the Turkish giants. It was the former Everton player’s second spell with Galatasaray, and according to reports in France and Turkey, another loan move could be agreed upon by both clubs with an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Onyekuru helped Galatasaray to a league and cup double during his first loan stint in the 2018/2019 season, scoring 16 goals.

Foot Mercato also reports that Al Ain are keen on Onyekuru and are also ready to offer a loan with an option to buy for the former Everton forward.

But the Emirati club may not stand a chance against Galatasaray as reports indicate that Onyekuru is keen on returning to the Turkish club who, according to reports, have already started discussions with his agent.

Galatasaray are also keen on signing Super Eagles skipper Ahmed Musa who is currently a free agent.