Our Reporter

TO commemorate his 68th birthday during the yuletide, the Ojora of Ijoraland, Oba Fatai Oyeyinka Aromire, Oyegbemi II donated to four charity homes.

The gifts include food items and equipment for homes of motherless babies, the aged and the destitute.

Among the beneficiaries were Old People’s Homes, Sabo-Yaba; Motherless Babies Homes, Ijora Badia; Hearts of Gold Children’s Hospice in Surulere and Red Crosss Motherless and Abandoned Babies Home, Makoko, Yaba.

The monarch said: “On my 68th birthday, I thank God for keeping me alive. It has not been an easy road.

“I have been able to manage my young physique through God. If you have faith in God and you don’t keep malice, you are fine in life.

“Regarding my daily routine, I wake up in the morning and say my prayers to my God, then I hit the gym and that’s all.”

Three eminent personalities conferred with chieftaincy titles by the monarch include Adisa Olatoye as Balogun Onibaba II, Chief Otitonaye Owa Fadeke as Iyalode Marine Beach and Chief Olufunmilayo Akande-Mohammed as Yeye Bobaselu of Ojoraland.