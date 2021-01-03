By Emma Elekwa, Onitsha

People of Abacha community in Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra state have unanimously endorsed the removal of their traditional ruler, Igwe Godwin Mbakwe by the state government.

The town is one of the three communities whose monarch was recently removed by Governor Willie Obiano after their suspension following an unauthorized trip to Abuja.

The endorsement was followed by declaration of vacant the monarch’s seat with plans to commence the process of replacement after his faith was put to vote with185 persons supporting government actions, while four others voted against him during end of year meeting.

Addressing newsmen on Sunday, President General, Abacha Development Union, Ifeanyi Okeke Obata stated that the entire community was fully in agreement with the resolution.

He said, “By this overwhelming vote, the entire town has shown that the citizens are in support of the state government action. The town union will now set up a process to select a new traditional ruler as they will not like to be a vacuum in traditional rulership of the community.”

Corroborating the PG’s position, immediate President General of the town, Chief Emeka Okelo and former President General, now SSA to Gov Obiano on community projects, Chief Jonas Okafor, both elavated to cabinet chiefs, described the endorsement as apt and timely.

They stressed that the monarch’s actions was becoming unbearable, having violated several town specifications on community traditional institution as well as becoming extreme unpopular with the people.

The embattled mornach, when contacted, did not pick his calls, nor replied text messages sent to him.

But a source close to him described the action as kangaroo drama put up by enemies of the monarch who wanted to become the traditional ruler.

“As far as the monarch is concerned, the action is a charade. His case with the state government is still in the court,” the source added.