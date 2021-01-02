AMERICAN R&B star, Montell Jordan serendaded fashion designer, Maryam Elisha as she celebrates her birthday.

Elisha got a birthday shout out from the American R&B superstar just before two car gifts and a treat from her staff and Rikaoto team.

‘Hard work truly pays,’ were the words of fashion designer and the Chief Executive Officer of Rikaoto By Me fashion brand, Maryam Elisha after she received two automobiles as birthday gift.

First, the designer said she woke up to a Lexus LX570 worth over N50million as gift. Then she announced the acquisition of black Range Rover.

Elisha encouraged other fashion designers to continue working hard saying, “if you are a fashion designer or an entrepreneur, please keep soaring. It will definitely pay off one day. We shall all reap the fruit of our labour”.

The fashion designer whose brand has styled renowned beauty queens, has been counting her blessings after being recently honoured by The Nigerian Beauty Hall of Fame for her contributions to the beauty pageant industry.