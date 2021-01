According to reports, it has been confirmed that a number of victims kidnapped by Boko Haram, including some of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls have escaped from their captors. It was also learnt that the escapees are still with the military. It was gathered that some parents had been contacted by government officials and may reunite with their loved ones in Maiduguri, Borno State, soon.

