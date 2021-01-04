”Female drivers have the option of choosing the uniform they feel most comfortable in, depending on what is more convenient for them to drive the train, could be a skirt or in trousers, the statement added.

There was a palpable sense of excitement as a dozen female train drivers started work with the Moscow metro this month.

It comes after doubts were raised over the reasons behind the profession appearing on a list of 356 jobs said to be too dangerous for women.

One of the regulations says that women are prohibited from doing jobs in which they are required to lift more than 10kg at least two times every hour.

In recent years, Russian women have appealed to the courts to cancel or change the restricted jobs list, the list has finally been amended and now comprises of just 96 jobs most of which require direct work with dangerous chemicals or explosives.