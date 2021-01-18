Akinwale Aboluwade



The Chairman, Oyo State Security Network, codenamed Amotekun , Col. Kunle Togun (retd.) has disclosed that most commercial motorcyclists in the state are spies for kidnappers and bandits that infiltrated the South-West through the various porous borders in the country.

Togun made the disclosure during an interview with journalists at his office in Ibadan, at his office in Ibadan, Oyo State on Monday.

According to him, investigation showed that the foreigners who were ferried with trailers into Oyo State during the COVID-19 lockdown could not speak any Nigeria language but French.

Togun said that the warning issued by Governor Seyi Makinde that the traditional chiefs in the state should stop allocating lands to herdsmen with no papers showing Nigerian nationality would go a long way to stem the spate of killing and kidnapping in Yorubaland.

Togun said the greedy nature of some traditional and community leaders in the South-West led to high rate of insecurity being challenged by the Amotekun.

He said, “Before Amotekun was established, the problem of Yorubaland since the invasion of the land by these herdsmen has been our traditional chiefs and leaders in Yorubaland. They take money, cows and cars from these people and allow them to settle and wreak havoc in their domains.

“I have attended meetings of Obas in Oke-Ogun and I told them to stop giving lands to foreigners. These herdsmen are called Bororos in Oke-Ogun and Ibarapa areas. They are not Nigerians. What is happening should not be analysed in the area of religion; it is territorial expansion.

“Their leaders argue about the ECOWAS Free Movement law, but the one I am aware of is that anybody from ECOWAS country can go into another ECOWAS country without visa but you cannot stay there for more than ninety days at a stretch, some of these people have been occupying our land for years and they are not Nigerians.

“Most of them that were dumped here by trailers during the Covid-19 lockdown have turned to Okada riders, many are carrying wheelbarrows all over the place, selling carrots, orange and the rest and acting as spies. The Okada riders are their spies, we have noted that and we are working on government policy that will curtail the use of these people to foment crisis in Oyo State and the Yorubaland as a whole,” Togun said.



Togun lamented that Nigerians were not security conscious, adding that unlike the neighbouring Benin Republic, the country had no database.

Pointing that security is everybody’s business, Togun said, “Those expecting Amotekun to fail in Oyo State should be ashamed as the outfit would continue to be the pride of all Yoruba people at home and in the diaspora.”

Togun urged the people of the state to continue to put their trust and support in the outfit and assured them that the outfit would up its stake.

