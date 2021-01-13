On Wednesday, a 45-year-old woman, Aminat Salami and her son, Abiodun Salami, 22, were arraigned before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court for allegedly beating up a policeman.

It was gathered that the defendants, who reside at Iju-Ishaga area of Lagos state are standing trial on a two-count charge of conspiracy and assault.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Olasunkanmi Adejumola, told the court that the defendants allegedly committed the offences on January 6, at their residence, adding that in collaboration with one other person still at large, they assaulted and willfully obstructed a policeman, Osadiaye Aifeshi, while on official duty.

The prosecutor said the policeman went to the defendants’ house to arrest one Nurudeen Salami, for the perversion of justice by failing to produce a suspect he stood surety for at the station.

Nurudee, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is the first defendant’s husband.

Adejumola said the defendants assaulted the policeman, enabling Nurudeen to escape.

The prosecutor said that the defendants were arrested on grounds that the said offences committed violated Sections 174 and 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The Magistrate, Mrs O. A. Odubayo, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with two sureties each in like, who must also be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

The Magistrate adjourned the case until February 3, for mention.

