Fire has killed a mother and her two children while four others sustained injuries in a fire outbreak in Riban Garmin village of Dewu ward, Kirfi Local Government Area of Bauchi State.

Eyewitness accounts said the fire was caused by an electrical fault in the house, which burnt down a four-bedroom apartment. It was reported that the fire started when the deceased and her two children were sleeping at night. The four persons that sustained injuries were admitted at the Kirfi General Hospital where they are receiving treatment.

A member representing Kirfi in the Bauchi State House of Assembly, Abdulkadir Umar Dewu, who paid a visit to the victims on behalf of the governor, Bala Mohammed, sympathised with family of the victims, describing it as unfortunate for a woman and her two children to die in such a circumstance.

Dewu said: “The loss suffered by the family as well as the community is painful and no amount of money can compensate for the lives that have been lost. I am here to extend my heartfelt condolences on behalf of Governor Bala Mohammed, who is deeply touched by such incident.

“I want to caution people to be careful while using fire because of its devastating consequences, especially during this cold weather. I pledge to continue to support this community,” he said.

Dewu urged the family of the victims to take the incident as an act of God and prayed to Allah to grant them the fortitude to bear the loss. He donated N250,000 on behalf of the governor to the family while assuring them of more support from government.

A community leader in the area, Mallam Muhammadu Riban Garmu, expressed gratitude to the governor and the lawmaker for commiserating with the community during its trying moments and pray to almighty Allah to reward them.

He described the deceased as an obedient woman, who lived peacefully with people, saying the community will continue to remember her kindness and generosity.

