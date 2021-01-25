A mother whose three children were crushed to death in an accident which happened in front of the Adekunle Ajasin University Akungba Akoko, has died of shock.

A former spokesman for the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, Mr Joe Igbokwe, who confirmed the development in a Facebook post, said the incident happened on Saturday after hearing the sad news about her children.

Igbokwe’s post was titled: ‘I am in deep pains and totally diminished as a mortal’.

He wrote, “An accident occurred yesterday (Saturday) in Akungba, Ondo State….these three guys were from same parents, a trailer crushed the three of them together in their shop and they all died instantly. Their mum died on the spot on hearing the news. Two of them are final year students of Ondo State University…….”

Also, a former Student Union President of the university, Samuel Adesomoju, was also confirmed to be one of the victims of the crash.

The Global President of the National Association of Ondo State Students, Ayoade Kikiowo, confirmed this to journalists.

It was gathered that the body of Adesomoju, a 500-level law student of the University, was discovered in the mortuary after the crash. One of his friends, Iyantan John, also confirmed this on his Facebook page.

He wrote, “The ugly event that happened yesterday in Akungba community will not concern the ‘Authorities’ that is why these incidents continue to happen often and often.

“The most painful thing is that I lost a brother who is so dear to me. Former SUG President and 500level law student, my acquaintance while in AAUA. May God console his family and the families of the late students. #RescueAkungba.”

Following the incident, students of the University took to the streets of the town to protest against incessant road crashes in the community, particularly along the university road, while chanting solidarity songs.

This development prompted the management of the University to shut down indefinitely.

The directive to close down the school was contained in a circular issued by the acting Registrar, Mr Opeoluwa Akinfemiwa. The circular read, “Further to our circular of Saturday, January 23, 2021, and the attendant protest by students on Sunday, January 24, 2021, the acting Vice-Chancellor, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, on behalf of the Senate, has directed that the university be closed with immediate effect until further notice. “All students are therefore advised to vacate the campus latest by 6 pm today, Sunday, January 24, 2021.”

